Hajj flights resume from Srinagar airport after India-Pak ceasefire

SRINAGAR: A day after the Srinagar airport was thrown open for civil flights after normalcy returned in J&K following India-Pakistan ceasefire, the Hajj flights resumed from Srinagar airport on Wednesday.

The second batch of Hajj pilgrims left from Srinagar airport to Saudi Arabia’s Makkah to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

According to the executive member of the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee, Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, 642 Hajj pilgrims are scheduled to leave Srinagar for the pilgrimage today in different flights.

It was only the second batch of Hajj pilgrims from Kashmir that left for Hajj pilgrimage today.

“We thank the Almighty that peace has returned to J&K. After seeing a war-like situation last week, we were very tense about whether we could perform Hajj this year, but now we are leaving as per schedule for Saudi Arabia today to perform Hajj after normalcy returned following India-Pakistan ceasefire,” said a Hajj pilgrim.