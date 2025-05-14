Hajj flights resume from Srinagar airport after India-Pak ceasefire

SRINAGAR: A day after the Srinagar airport was thrown open for civil flights after normalcy returned in J&K following India-Pakistan ceasefire, the Hajj flights resumed from Srinagar airport on Wednesday.
The second batch of Hajj pilgrims left from Srinagar airport to Saudi Arabia’s Makkah to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
According to the executive member of the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee, Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, 642 Hajj pilgrims are scheduled to leave Srinagar for the pilgrimage today in different flights.
It was only the second batch of Hajj pilgrims from Kashmir that left for Hajj pilgrimage today.
“We thank the Almighty that peace has returned to J&K. After seeing a war-like situation last week, we were very tense about whether we could perform Hajj this year, but now we are leaving as per schedule for Saudi Arabia today to perform Hajj after normalcy returned following India-Pakistan ceasefire,” said a Hajj pilgrim.
He said they will be praying for permanent peace in J&K.
On May 4, the first batch of 178 Hajj pilgrims from the Valley left from Srinagar airport for Saudi Arabia.
At least 36,222 pilgrims from J&K will perform the Hajj pilgrimage this year.
The Srinagar airport was shut down for six days due to skirmishes between India and Pakistan militaries after India, on May 7, launched “Operation Sindoor” to target and destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed.
The closure of Srinagar airport disrupted the schedule of Hajj flights from Jammu and Kashmir.
Srinagar Airport was scheduled to operate 11 Hajj flights between May 4 to 15 to ferry Hajj pilgrims from J&K to Saudi Arabia.
Qureshi said that of the total 11 Hajj flights, one flight left on May 4, and three scheduled flights on May 14 and 15 will fly as per schedule.
“The schedule of seven missed Hajj flights will be issued separately,” said Qureshi.