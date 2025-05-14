India blocks X handles of Chinese media Global Times, Xinhua

NEW DELHI: The X account handles of Global Times and Xinhua on Wednesday showed that it has been withheld in India in response to a legal request.

The official X account of Global Times now reads: "Account Withheld. @globaltimesnews has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand."

An email query sent to the Ministry of Electronics and IT elicited no immediate reply in this regard.

Earlier, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) had repeatedly flagged misinformation shared on the social media pages of the Chinese state media regarding Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Embassy in China has also slammed the Global Times for sharing misinformation without verifying facts.