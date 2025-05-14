Nation

Justice B R Gavai, first Buddhist and second Dalit Chief Justice to take oath as 52nd CJI

The new CJI was administered the oath by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai takes oath as 52nd Chief Justice of India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai takes oath as 52nd Chief Justice of India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Photo | PTI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was on Wednesday sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

He was administered the oath by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He succeeds Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who demitted office on Tuesday on attaining the age of 65 years.

Justice Gavai, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, will have a tenure of over six months and would demit office on November 23.

Justice Gavai took the oath of affirmation in Hindi.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai takes oath as 52nd Chief Justice of India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
'SC can’t be aloof, when country is in danger': CJI designate BR Gavai
CJI
Justice B R Gavai

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com