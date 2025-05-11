'SC can’t be aloof, when country is in danger': CJI designate BR Gavai

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI)-designate Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, who will take oath as the 52nd CJI on May 14, said the Supreme Court cannot remain aloof when the country is in danger, referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“We are part of the country,” he added.

"When we heard about the news (incident), we were stunned. I convened a full court after taking permission from the Chief Justice (Justice Sanjiv Khanna) since he was not in the country. We immediately announced a two minute silence across the Supreme Court to pay homage to the victims of the attack," said, the CJI-designate, while talking to a group of reporters in an informal interaction.

Commenting on the current India-Pakistan tensions, he said, no one benefits from the war, ceasefire is good. He added that by giving example of the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukrain and Isreal and Gaza.

"It is devastating. Sorry to hear all these," Justice Gavai said.

Speaking on Russia versus Ukraine war, he said, over 50 thousand have died. Gaza has also seen many more casualties.

"As a citizen of this country everybody is concerned. Whatever happens, happens to everyone," he said.

Justice Gavai described the ceasefire as good, but said that some attack took place after it.

"But by 12 tomorrow we will know more..,” he added.

Justice Gavai, who is slated to retire in November 23 this year, clarified that he will not take any post retirement assignments.

On the remarks of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and BJP leader Nishikant Dubey against the Supreme Court and CJI, Justice Gavai said, "What is supreme is already known. It’s the Constitution that is supreme.”

Saying that he will be the first Buddhist CJI, he said, "It's, however, a coincidence that I am taking oath a day after Buddha Purnima,".