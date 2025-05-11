'SC can’t be aloof, when country is in danger': CJI designate BR Gavai

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI)-designate Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, who will take oath as the 52nd CJI on May 14, said the Supreme Court cannot remain aloof when the country is in danger, referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
“We are part of the country,” he added.
"When we heard about the news (incident), we were stunned. I convened a full court after taking permission from the Chief Justice (Justice Sanjiv Khanna) since he was not in the country. We immediately announced a two minute silence across the Supreme Court to pay homage to the victims of the attack," said, the CJI-designate, while talking to a group of reporters in an informal interaction.
Commenting on the current India-Pakistan tensions, he said, no one benefits from the war, ceasefire is good. He added that by giving example of the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukrain and Isreal and Gaza.
"It is devastating. Sorry to hear all these," Justice Gavai said.
Speaking on Russia versus Ukraine war, he said, over 50 thousand have died. Gaza has also seen many more casualties.
"As a citizen of this country everybody is concerned. Whatever happens, happens to everyone," he said.
Justice Gavai described the ceasefire as good, but said that some attack took place after it.
"But by 12 tomorrow we will know more..,” he added.
Justice Gavai, who is slated to retire in November 23 this year, clarified that he will not take any post retirement assignments.
On the remarks of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and BJP leader Nishikant Dubey against the Supreme Court and CJI, Justice Gavai said, "What is supreme is already known. It’s the Constitution that is supreme.”
Saying that he will be the first Buddhist CJI, he said, "It's, however, a coincidence that I am taking oath a day after Buddha Purnima,".
The President of India had on April 29 appointed Justice Gavai as the next CJI with effect from May 14, 2025. He will be the 52nd CJI following the retirement of. the incumbent CJI Justice Sanjiv Khanna on May 13.
When Justice Gavai will take charge as 52nd CJI, he would also be the second CJI belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community after Justice K G Balakrishnan, who was elevated to the country's top judicial post in 2007 and retired n 2010.
Justice Gavai has authored around 300 judgments, including Constitution Bench, on various issues upholding the rule of law and equality and safeguarding the fundamental rights, human rights and legal rights of citizens.
On April 16, the CJI Khanna wrote a letter to the Centre, and nominated the second senior-most judge Justice Gavai as his successor.
Born on November, 24, 1960 at Amravati, Justice Gavai joined Bar in 1985. He practiced independently at Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990 and focused on Constitutional Law and Administrative Law. He was the Standing Counsel for Municipal Corporation of Nagpur, Amravati Municipal Corporation and Amravati University.
Justice Gavai was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court on November 14, 2003. He became a permanent Judge of the Bombay High Court on November, 12, 2005.
Justice Gavai, worked as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor in the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, Nagpur Bench, from August 1992 to July 1993. He was appointed as Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for Nagpur Bench on January 17, 2000.
In the last six years, he was a part of around 700 Benches dealing with matters pertaining to variety of subjects including constitutional and administrative law, civil law, criminal law, commercial disputes, arbitration law, electricity law, education matters, environmental law, etc.
Justice Gavai has attended various international conferences at Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), New York (U.S.A), Cardiff (U.K.) and Nairobi (Kenya).
He also delivered lectures on many issues, including constitutional and environmental issues in various Universities and Organizations including Columbia University and Harvard University.