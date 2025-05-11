India rejects Trump’s mediation offer, reaffirms PoK as integral to sovereignty

The Indian Armed force on Sunday held a detailed news conference addressed by the Director Generals of Military operations, Naval operations and Air operations detailing out the success Op Sindoor had in eliminating terror targets deep inside Pakistan.

Sources further said that Operation Sindoor is still on and all countries with whom India had conversations after April 23 and after military actions have been informed that if Pakistan fires, we fire- this is the new normal. There is a quantum jump in our reaction to Pakistan's misadventure. We have called their nuclear deterrent Bluff.

Sources also said that, India is not ready to engage on matters of Kashmir. The only thing left on Kashmir is Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK). The message is that the DGMO-level talks is the channel of communication about cessation of military action. No third country or no third party is to be involved in this.