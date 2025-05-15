Congress Jai Hind rally over PM’s ‘silence’ on Trump claim of halting conflict

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of “politicising” Operation Sindoor and said that it would take out rallies to question the Prime Minister’s “silence” on US President Donald Trump’s claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) reiterated the demands made by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for an immediate all-party meeting chaired by the PM and the convening of a special session of Parliament.

AICC leader Jairam Ramesh criticised BJP for attempting to project the military action as a “brand of its own”. He said the operation belongs to the armed forces and the nation.

The party would soon organise ‘Jai Hind Sabhas’ in states to demand accountability from the government. Rahul may address a press meet on Friday.

A resolution adopted by the CWC criticised the end of India’s retaliatory actions against Pakistan, saying that the lack of clarity had caused concern. It highlighted the statement made by Trump claiming he used trade pressure to broker a ceasefire, calling it “deeply problematic”. The government’s silence, it said, was “inexplicable and unacceptable”.

Reaffirming that Kashmir is a bilateral issue, the Congress warned that Trump’s claim, “unchallenged by the Modi government, has internationalised a matter that must remain firmly within bilateral frameworks.” The resolution warned this marked “a dangerous and unprecedented hyphenation of India with Pakistan.”

Tharoor warned

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Wednesday pulled up MP Shashi Tharoor for crossing the party line on his praise of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the ceasefire announcement. “When Tharoor speaks, it does not reflect the view of the party,” Jairam Ramesh said.