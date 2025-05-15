‘Constitutional right’: SC asks states to frame norms for pedestrian walkways

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all the states and union territories to frame guidelines to ensure proper footpaths for pedestrians, calling it their constitutional right.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, observed that in the absence of footpaths, the pedestrians were forced to walk on roads, making them vulnerable to risks and accidents.

“Footpaths should be accessible for persons with disabilities, and removing encroachments is mandatory. This court has recognised that the right of pedestrians to use footpaths is guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,” it said.

One S Rajaseekaran has filed a plea in the court, raising concerns about pedestrian safety and emphasising the lack of proper footpaths and encroachments on street roads.

Noting the need for proper footpaths, the two-judge bench directed the Centre to record its guidelines for protecting pedestrians’ rights within two months.

The top court also observed that the safety of pedestrians was of utmost importance.

Also in top court

Pleas against amended Waqf law

The Supreme Court would on Thursday hear pleas against the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. The matter would be heard by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih. Former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, whose bench was hearing the matter, demitted office on May 13. On April 17, the SC recorded the Centre’s assurance of not denotifying waqf properties or making appointments in the central waqf council or boards till May 5.