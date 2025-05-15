India, Pakistan DGMOs agree to continue confidence-building measures, reduce alertness levels

NEW DELHI: The militaries of India and Pakistan on Thursday decided to work further on confidence-building measures. This marked the third round of talks between the DGMOs of both countries, with the first held on Saturday.

The Army said, "Further to the understanding between the two DGMOs on 10 May of 2025, it has been decided to continue the confidence building measures so as to reduce the alertness level."

Pakistan on its side said that the ceasefire will now be valid until May 18.

This is after the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held talks on Monday and agreed not to initiate any aggressive or inimical actions against each other.

According to the Indian Army, the discussions between Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai of the Indian Army and Major General Kashif Chaudhry of the Pakistan Army were held at 5:00 PM.

During the talks on Monday the DGMOs discussed "Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other."

It was also agreed that both sides would consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas, the Army added.