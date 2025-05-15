Madhya Pradesh minister booked after HC fiat over gutter language

BHOPAL: An FIR was filed against state minister Vijay Shah after an appalled Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday lit into him for his scurrilous remarks, saying he used the “language of the gutters” against Col Sofia Qureshi, who was part of the national briefing on Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

The court took suo motu cognisance of media reports and digital evidence, after which it ordered the police to file an FIR against him on charges of promoting enmity and hatred. Shah had obliquely referred to Col Qureshi as the “sister of terrorists”.

Castigating Shah, the bench said the armed forces were perhaps the last institution in this country that reflect integrity, discipline, sacrifice, character, honour and indomitable courage. It directed that the matter to be listed on top priority for Thursday. “At the function in Raikunda village in Mhow (Indore), the minister made nauseating remark against Col Sofia Quraishi by way of an innuendo,” the court observed.

Sources said the BJP top brass in New Delhi is extremely angry. Shah may be asked to step down as cabinet minister soon, they added.