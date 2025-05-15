NCW slams Madhya Pradesh minister's objectionable remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi

NEW DELHI: Strongly condemning the derogatory remarks made against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday stated that such statements not only hurt the dignity of women in society but also insult the daughters of the nation who are playing an important role in the country’s security.

Without naming anyone, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, “It is regrettable that such statements are being made by some responsible persons, which are derogatory and unacceptable towards women."

“This not only hurts the dignity of women in our society but is also an insult to the daughters of the nation who are playing an important role in the security of the country,” she said in a lengthy post on X.