NCW slams Madhya Pradesh minister's objectionable remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi

NEW DELHI: Strongly condemning the derogatory remarks made against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday stated that such statements not only hurt the dignity of women in society but also insult the daughters of the nation who are playing an important role in the country’s security.
Without naming anyone, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, “It is regrettable that such statements are being made by some responsible persons, which are derogatory and unacceptable towards women."
“This not only hurts the dignity of women in our society but is also an insult to the daughters of the nation who are playing an important role in the security of the country,” she said in a lengthy post on X.
Her remarks came a day after Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah made controversial comments during a public speech, which sparked severe criticism from opposition parties and military veterans.
Following nationwide condemnation, the BJP leader and Tribal Welfare Minister offered an apology for his remark.
Describing Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the high-ranking Indian Army officer who often accompanied Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during press briefings on Operation Sindoor, as a “courageous and dedicated officer,” Rahatkar said the country stands with brave women like her.
“Dear Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, you are a proud daughter of this nation, a sister to all country-loving Indians, and have served the country with courage and dedication,” she said.
She added that such derogatory statements should be “strongly condemned.”
The Congress released a video in which the minister is allegedly heard making controversial remarks, stating, “Jinhone humari betiyon ke sindoor ujāde the… humne unhī kī behen bhej kar unki aisī kī taisī karwāyi” (those who wiped the sindoor [vermilion] off our daughters’ foreheads… we sent their sister to teach them a lesson). The opposition has demanded the minister’s dismissal.
Following the backlash, Shah responded, “If my words have hurt society or religion, then I am ready to apologise ten times.”
Rahatkar further said, "To move towards a progressive nation, women must advance and lead in every field.”
Calling for dignity in public discourse, she urged everyone to adopt respectful language and behaviour towards women. "Underestimating the participation and contribution of women is not only unacceptable but also an obstacle to the country's development.”