Normalcy returns, but fear still grips Uri border villages

NEW DELHI: Although normalcy is returning in the border areas affected by heavy Pakistani shelling, yet fear persists among the border residents in north Kashmir’s Uri. Dozens of houses and structures were damaged in cross-border artillery shelling after Operation Sindoor.

“There has been no Pakistani shelling since Saturday evening. The situation has improved,” said Showkat Chack, a resident of Salamabad, Uri.

Showkat, who with his elderly mother and other family members had fled the place after Pakistani shelling, has returned back to the village.

“Fortunately, there has been no fresh shelling from Pakistan. But we are still living in fear as you don’t when they will break the ceasefire and Pakistani troops will again rain mortars and artillery shells towards the border areas in J&K,” he said.

A woman was killed, 13 others injured and about a 100 houses damaged in shelling.

Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Kanah sector of Kupwara said they have to bear heavy losses whenever there is cross border firing and shelling. “Although normalcy has returned, we are still apprehensive. We have seen ceasefire violations happening time and again,” he said.

Married 5 months ago, tearful farewell to Bihar jawan

Residents of Basilpur village in Bihar’s Siwan district on Wednesday bid adieu to a soldier, Rambabu Singh, who succumbed on Tuesday to grievous injuries during a security operation in Jammu and Kashmir on May 12. Singh leaves behind his wife, Kumari Anjali Singh, who is four months pregnant. They were married on December 14 last year.