UP Cabinet passes resolution praising PM Modi, armed forces for Operation Sindoor

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet passed a resolution at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, while briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, said that on the successful implementation of Operation Sindoor, a congratulatory resolution was passed on behalf of the Council of Ministers and the people of the state. The resolution thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for the extraordinary valour shown during the military face-off between the two countries.

Khanna stated that the success of Operation Sindoor by the Indian armed forces reflected India’s unwavering commitment to national security and its resolute stand against terrorism.

"The Cabinet salutes the bravery, courage, and dedication of our soldiers and expresses wholehearted appreciation. The entire state of Uttar Pradesh takes immense pride in its brave warriors who safeguard the nation with steadfast devotion," stated the minister.