UP Cabinet passes resolution praising PM Modi, armed forces for Operation Sindoor

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet passed a resolution at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.
Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, while briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, said that on the successful implementation of Operation Sindoor, a congratulatory resolution was passed on behalf of the Council of Ministers and the people of the state. The resolution thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for the extraordinary valour shown during the military face-off between the two countries.
Khanna stated that the success of Operation Sindoor by the Indian armed forces reflected India’s unwavering commitment to national security and its resolute stand against terrorism.
"The Cabinet salutes the bravery, courage, and dedication of our soldiers and expresses wholehearted appreciation. The entire state of Uttar Pradesh takes immense pride in its brave warriors who safeguard the nation with steadfast devotion," stated the minister.
The Cabinet also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing strong and steely leadership that made Operation Sindoor successful, Khanna added.
"The whole nation stands united against terrorism. The operation, which is still on, is a symbol of our strength, unity, and collective resolve to protect the country. This success became possible because the Prime Minister and the Union Cabinet gave full freedom to the armed forces,” maintained the UP Finance Minister.
He also informed media persons that all Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State with Independent Charge were invited to the Cabinet meeting, and in their presence, this resolution was passed as the first agenda item of the meeting.