Expecting overnight transformation in Jammu-Kashmir 'unrealistic': NC chief Farooq Abdullah

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said it's 'unrealistic' to expect his party-led government, formed last year, to bring overnight change, as a decade of developmental setbacks can't be reversed instantly.
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah R with sona and Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.File photo | PTI
SRINAGAR: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said it is "unrealistic" to expect his party-led government, formed last year, to bring overnight transformation in Jammu and Kashmir as the "developmental setbacks" of the last decade cannot be reversed instantly.

Addressing a gathering at the Reshi Gund area of Kralpora in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the Omar Abdullah-led government has ushered in a transformative era of governance marked by the importance of active citizen engagement in shaping effective governance.

"The government's mandate spans five years, and it is unrealistic to expect a newly formed administration to transform the region overnight. The developmental setbacks our region has endured over the past decade cannot be reversed in mere moments; there is no magic solution," Abdullah said.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have faced hardships over the last decades and reaffirmed that the government is fully committed to fulfilling all promises made in the party manifesto.

He said through ongoing concerted efforts and active public participation, the NC government has established a clear trajectory aimed at addressing these long-standing challenges.

The NC chief said, despite holding an absolute majority, the government is not resorting to unilateral decision-making.

"On the contrary, there is a strong commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that all voices are heard before policies are formulated.

With this collaborative approach, I am confident that our region will regain its momentum.

Our citizens will soon experience significant improvements across all fronts," he said.

