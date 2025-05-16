Expecting overnight transformation in Jammu-Kashmir 'unrealistic': NC chief Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said it is "unrealistic" to expect his party-led government, formed last year, to bring overnight transformation in Jammu and Kashmir as the "developmental setbacks" of the last decade cannot be reversed instantly.

Addressing a gathering at the Reshi Gund area of Kralpora in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the Omar Abdullah-led government has ushered in a transformative era of governance marked by the importance of active citizen engagement in shaping effective governance.

"The government's mandate spans five years, and it is unrealistic to expect a newly formed administration to transform the region overnight. The developmental setbacks our region has endured over the past decade cannot be reversed in mere moments; there is no magic solution," Abdullah said.