Historic betrayal to J&K: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti clash over Indus Water Treaty

SRINAGAR: What started as a war of words between Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti over the former's call to revive the Tulbul Navigation Barrage project on Wullar Lake turned into a mudslinging match, with the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister accusing his predecessor of taking the conversation to gutter level.

The altercation broke out after Mufti said Abdullah's call to revive the Tulbul Navigation Barrage project given the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) was "irresponsible" and "dangerously provocative".

The chief minister hit back at the PDP president, saying she refuses to acknowledge that the IWT was a "historic betrayal" with the people of Jammu and Kashmir because of her "blind lust" to score "cheap" publicity points and "please" some people across the border.

In a post on X on Thursday, Abdullah wondered if work could resume on the Tulbul Navigation Barrage project in view of the suspension of the IWT.

"The Wular lake in North Kashmir. The civil works you see in the video is the Tulbul Navigation Barrage. It was started in the early 1980s but had to be abandoned under pressure from Pakistan citing the Indus Water Treaty. Now that the IWT has been 'temporarily suspended' I wonder if we will be able to resume the project," the National Conference (NC) leader posted from his personal X handle.