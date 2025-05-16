Madhya Pradesh deputy CM sparks controversy saying, 'whole country, army bowing at PM's feet'

BHOPAL: The controversy triggered by Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah's recent remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is yet to settle down when another controversy has erupted this time, by a contentious statement made by deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda.

While addressing a training programme of civil defense volunteers in Jabalpur on Friday, Jagdish Devda reportedly said, "The whole country, the country's army and soldiers bow down at the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

His remarks, made in the context of India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, have drawn accusations of insulting the armed forces.

Referring to the national outrage over the attack on tourists and praising India’s military response, Devda added that the nation was "unanimous on avenging the terror attack" and expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister and the armed forces.

The opposition Congress accused Jagdish Devda of insulting the valour and courage of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Congress, led by Supriya Shrinate, chairperson of its digital and social media platform, condemned the statement as “cheap and shameful”, accusing Devda of undermining the bravery and independence of the Indian Armed Forces.

The party released a 45-second clip of the speech on its official 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle, demanding Devda’s immediate dismissal and an apology from the BJP.