NIHSAD test report confirms bird flu as cause of Asiatic lion Pataudi's death at Kanpur zoo

LUCKNOW: The pathology report of Asiatic lion Pataudi, who died at Kanpur Zoo on Thursday, confirmed H5N1 (Avian Influenza) commonly known as bird flu, to be the cause of the feline’s demise.

Pataudi was at Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoo in Gorakhpur and was shifted to Kanpur Zoo for treatment on May 11 after a tigress named Shakti died of bird flu on May 7, causing a state-wide alert.

Meanwhile, after test reports from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases(NIHSAD), Bhopal, confirmed bird flu as the cause of Pataudi’s death late Thursday night, Kanpur Zoo cremated the tiger in an electric furnace. Samples of the liver, intestines, and saliva were preserved for further tests, and the entire process was video-recorded by the authorities.

Notably, the zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur, along with the Etawah Lion Safari, were shut till May 20 amid bird flu concerns.