Rahul says will continue to fight for quota in pvt edu institutions

PATNA: Congress MP and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered a nationwide caste census “out of fear” of the country’s deprived sections.

Interacting with students from SC, ST, OBC and EBC categories at Ambedkar Hostel in Bihar’s Darbhanga district as part of the party’s ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ programme, Gandhi said that the Prime Minister conceded the demand to avoid backlash from the deprived sections.

He exhorted youngsters to remain focused on three demands: an effective caste census, like in Congress-ruled Telangana, reservations in private educational institutions, and the release of funds under the SC/ST sub-plan.

Rahul said that youngsters can’t expect these things from the ruling NDA. “But rest assured that your interest will be taken care of when we come to power, be in Bihar or at the Centre,” it emphasised.

He said he would continue fighting for reservations in private educational institutions. “I will make sure that you are not distracted from your focus and you get your rights. You all have to understand your strength,” he told the gathering.

He alleged that the Prime Minister was against the caste census. “I told PM Modi in parliament that he has to conduct a caste census. Due to pressure and fear of backlash from the public, PM Modi ordered a caste census. But the fact is that he is against caste census and the Constitution,” he asserted.