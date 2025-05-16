Rahul says will continue to fight for quota in pvt edu institutions

PATNA: Congress MP and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered a nationwide caste census “out of fear” of the country’s deprived sections.
Interacting with students from SC, ST, OBC and EBC categories at Ambedkar Hostel in Bihar’s Darbhanga district as part of the party’s ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ programme, Gandhi said that the Prime Minister conceded the demand to avoid backlash from the deprived sections.
He exhorted youngsters to remain focused on three demands: an effective caste census, like in Congress-ruled Telangana, reservations in private educational institutions, and the release of funds under the SC/ST sub-plan.
Rahul said that youngsters can’t expect these things from the ruling NDA. “But rest assured that your interest will be taken care of when we come to power, be in Bihar or at the Centre,” it emphasised.
He said he would continue fighting for reservations in private educational institutions. “I will make sure that you are not distracted from your focus and you get your rights. You all have to understand your strength,” he told the gathering.
He alleged that the Prime Minister was against the caste census. “I told PM Modi in parliament that he has to conduct a caste census. Due to pressure and fear of backlash from the public, PM Modi ordered a caste census. But the fact is that he is against caste census and the Constitution,” he asserted.
The former Congress president alleged that the ruling dispensation at the Centre only cared about business magnates and not about society’s deprived sections. “The system is working for the benefit of only five per cent of the population. Dalits, OBCs and tribals have no say, be in the government, the corporate or even in the media,” he added.
Braving the blistering sun, he reached the hostel, the original venue for the party’s programme. Late Wednesday evening, the district administration shifted the venue to Town Hall, citing security reasons.
Armed security personnel were deployed en route to the hostel and Town Hall. However, Gandhi reached the original venue by taking a circuitous route.
He claimed the district administration attempted to stop him: “As you are aware, my car was stopped at the gate of Mithila University. But I didn’t relent. I exited the car and took a circuitous route to reach here on foot.”
He clarified that Bihar’s BJP-JD(U) government could not stop him because of the strength and support of the people. “Do you realise why the government in Bihar could not stop me? It was because I am propelled by the vast pool of energy that you embody. It is the same energy before which Narendra Modi had to bow,” he told the crowd.
He described Bihar’s NDA government as ‘double-engine dhokhebaaz sarkaar’ and exhorted the people to uproot it.
Meanwhile, Darbhanga district magistrate Rajiv Raushan said action would be initiated against the Congress leader for defying the official directive, clarifying that the venue was shifted due to security and legal concerns.
Earlier, Congress workers staged a protest outside Ambedkar Welfare Hostel’s entrance gate to pressure the officials to allow Gandhi in. Rahul later watched the movie Phule before leaving for New Delhi.
