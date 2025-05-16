Sule dismisses Maha buzz on NCP merger, says busy with framing party policy

MUMBAI: NCP-SP MP and daughter of former Union minister Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, dismissed all speculation of a merger with the NCP of Ajit Pawar on Thursday.

Talking to the New Indian Express, Sule denied any such move, saying there was no such proposal. She asserted that there had been no change in her stand.

Sharad Pawar recently said his daughter would decide her future and the party’s. That led to speculation that he and his nephew, Ajit Pawar, were merging their parties.

Clearing the air, Sule said that the statement by the senior Pawar had been twisted. “I am occupied in policy-making work. We have been working on the income tax and the One Nation, One Election Bill. As a policy maker, I take my job very seriously, so there is no time to react and think about what the media has been speculating.”