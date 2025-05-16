Traders urge Centre to impose reciprocal tariffs on carpets imported from Turkey

LUCKNOW: In the wake of Turkey's open support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, the Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) has urged the Union government to impose reciprocal tariffs on machine-made carpets imported from there to ensure fair protection to Indian carpets in the domestic market.

The CEPC also raised the issue of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Indian handmade carpets, weakening their global competitiveness. According to CEPC director Sanjay Kumar Gupta, a delegation of the council, led by chairman Kuldeep R Wattal, met minister of state for commerce Jitin Prasada, in the presence of Bhadohi MP Vinod Bind in New Delhi on Wednesday, to put forward the demands including imposing reciprocal tariffs on import of Turkey’s machine-made carpets.

He said the delegation also pointed out that by imposing reciprocal tariffs on machine-made carpets imported from Turkey, Indian carpets would get fair protection in the domestic market.

The basic customs duty on machine-made carpets and other textile floor coverings from Turkey imported by India is 20%, he said, adding that Turkey, however, imposed a 46% duty on import of Indian carpets.

Seeking immediate attention of the Indian authorities towards bilateral carpet trade with Turkey in view of the fast-dropping figures of carpet export to the country, the CEPC also wanted immediate intervention on the issue of tariffs imposed by Trump administration on Indian handmade carpets.