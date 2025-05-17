Do not include Gaurav Gogoi in sensitive assignment, says CM Himanta over diplomatic outreach after Op Sindoor

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has objected to Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi’s inclusion in the list of Congress leaders to be sent abroad to explain India’s position on Pakistan's terrorism.

The Centre will send multiple and multi-party delegations to various countries to brief them about Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism in the light of the terror attack in Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor.

On May 16, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had spoken with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, asking them to submit the names of four MPs.

On X platform on Saturday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote that Gandhi had written to Rijiju providing the names of Congress leaders Anand Sharma, ⁠Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, Raja Brar, besides Gogoi.