Centre names seven MPs to lead delegations for global push against Pakistan; Congress contests picks

Incidentally, the Congress leadership has distanced itself from Tharoor’s public comments endorsing the Modi government’s handling of the India-Pak conflict and US President Donald Trump’s intervention in announcing the ceasefire. Though Congress questioned third-party intervention in the issue, Manish Tewari maintained that third-party mediation between India and Pakistan has been a reality since 1990, citing several instances even during the UPA regime.

TNIE reported on Friday that the list of Opposition and ruling MPs was prepared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and conveyed to the respective political parties.

Speaking to TNIE, an Opposition lawmaker said the government did not consult the parties in nominating the MPs. “The PMO already decided the list and was informed by Union Minister Kiran Rijiju,” the MP said.

While four of them are from the ruling National Democratic Alliance, three are from the opposition INDIA bloc. Each delegation may visit around five countries, sources said.

While former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Aparajita Sarangi and Samik Bhattacharya, and former Union Minister V Muralidharan are among the BJP MPs, TMC’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and BJD's Sasmit Patra are also likely to be part of the delegations.

Sources said that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will also be part of the delegations. Several Opposition parties have welcomed the move.

A statement issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry on Saturday said, "The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism."

"In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven all-party delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month," it said.

In a post on X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism."

Sharing the ministry's statement, he said, "A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences."

The government has made a careful selection of leaders who will head the delegations as they come from parties across the political divide and are considered articulate voices.

The delegations, including members of the UN Security Council, will later this month convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

According to the ministry's statement, distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.