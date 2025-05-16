Tharoor named to all-party delegation to expose Pak terror a day after Congress' ‘Lakshman rekha’ caution: Report

A day after responding to his party’s “Lakshman Rekha” caution, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has reportedly been named as part of an all-party delegation set to travel to multiple countries next week to highlight Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on the global stage.
The move comes as the NDA government launches a major diplomatic campaign against terrorism in the wake of Operation Sindoor. As part of the initiative, multi-party delegations comprising MPs from both the ruling alliance and key Opposition parties will travel to five to six countries, including the US, UK, and several Islamic nations. These delegations will meet heads of state and senior officials to explain India’s rationale behind the operation and build global consensus against cross-border terrorism.
The delegations, divided into regional blocs as earmarked by the government, will travel for 10 days starting around May 22–23. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will brief the MPs ahead of their departure and share detailed itineraries.
Among the parties participating are the BJP, Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP (SP), JDU, BJD, CPI(M), and others. Former Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi are among the ruling party members in the delegations.
PTI has reported that Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Salman Khurshid, and Amar Singh have been named as part of the delegations, and said that the party has confirmed its participation in the initiative.
The Congress on Friday had confirmed its participation in the initiative, adding that party president Mallikarjun Kharge will take the final call on which MPs will represent the party in the delegations.
PTI has also reported that Congress leader Salman Khurshid will lead a delegation to South Korea, Japan, and Singapore, while Manish Tewari is being considered to head a team to Europe or the Middle East. Shashi Tharoor’s delegation may also travel to a bloc of countries in West Asia or Africa.
The wider initiative reportedly includes MPs from across the political spectrum—Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), K Kanimozhi (DMK), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Sanjay Jha (JDU), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena UBT), Supriya Sule (NCP SP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), and Vikramjit Sawhney (AAP).
This report comes immediately after the Congress leadership distanced itself from Tharoor’s comments on India-Pakistan conflict in media interviews, different voices emerged from party leaders on the issue.
While the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is learnt to have warned Tharoor of crossing party lines, the Congress MP on Thursday clarified that his comments were made in a personal capacity and did not reflect the party’s official position on the issue.
However, Tharoor’s strong defence of the Modi government’s actions have not gone down well with many leaders, who felt that Modi’s foreign policy has left India ‘friendless and a laughing stock’.
Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty said that Modi government’s foreign policy was an utter failure and it is the duty of every Indian leader to point this out in the larger national interest.
“Regardless of what MPs from Thiruvananthapuram ,Thiruchirapalli or Thane may say in English, Tamil or Marathi, the facts are indisputable. US President Trump has said India and Pakistan are equal, Kashmir is an international issue, US forced India to agree to cease fire, among other things,” said Chakravarty.
AICC leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters on Wednesday that Tharoor’s views do not reflect the official position of the party. “That is his opinion. When Tharoor speaks, it is his view and not the stand of the party,” he said.
Responding to the party’s stand, Tharoor said that his opinions were individual and not reflective of the Congress party’s stand
“I made it very clear that I am expressing my personal views. It was really a contribution to the national discourse, at a time when it was very important for us to rally around the flag, especially internationally. There was a relative lack of our point of view being heard, particularly in the US, Europe, and the Middle East,” he said.
Tharoor asserted that he spoke as an ‘Indian and a proud citizen’. “I spoke as an Indian. I never pretended to speak for anyone else. I am not a spokesperson for the party. I am not the government spokesperson. Whatever I have said, you may agree or disagree, blame it on me individually, and that’s fine,” said Tharoor.
The Congress MP also dismissed reports that senior leaders of the CWC were of the view that Tharoor has ‘crossed Lakshman Rekha’ with his comments on Operation Sindoor and Trump’s mediation.
(With inputs from PTI, ENS)