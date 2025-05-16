Tharoor named to all-party delegation to expose Pak terror a day after Congress' ‘Lakshman rekha’ caution: Report

A day after responding to his party’s “Lakshman Rekha” caution, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has reportedly been named as part of an all-party delegation set to travel to multiple countries next week to highlight Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on the global stage.

The move comes as the NDA government launches a major diplomatic campaign against terrorism in the wake of Operation Sindoor. As part of the initiative, multi-party delegations comprising MPs from both the ruling alliance and key Opposition parties will travel to five to six countries, including the US, UK, and several Islamic nations. These delegations will meet heads of state and senior officials to explain India’s rationale behind the operation and build global consensus against cross-border terrorism.

The delegations, divided into regional blocs as earmarked by the government, will travel for 10 days starting around May 22–23. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will brief the MPs ahead of their departure and share detailed itineraries.

Among the parties participating are the BJP, Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP (SP), JDU, BJD, CPI(M), and others. Former Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi are among the ruling party members in the delegations.

PTI has reported that Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Salman Khurshid, and Amar Singh have been named as part of the delegations, and said that the party has confirmed its participation in the initiative.