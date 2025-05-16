Congress to be part of multi-party delegation against terrorism, Kharge to nominate MPs

NEW DELHI: As India is set to send multi-party delegations to various important countries to exert diplomatic pressure on Pakistan, Congress on Friday said that it would join the delegation, and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will decide which MPs will represent the team.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has already contacted Kharge on the matter. “He will depute party leaders accordingly," said Ramesh, adding that Congress has always prioritised national interest.

“We have heard that India is to send delegations of MPs from all political parties to world capitals to brief different countries on the recent India-Pakistan conflict. Keeping national interest paramount, Congress will join the delegation of multi-party MPs. If we get an invitation to join the delegation, the Congress party will join. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has spoken to the Congress President, and he will depute party leaders,” he said.

Ramesh further said that the government is yet to accept its consistent demand for an all-party meeting chaired by the PM and a special session of Parliament to deliberate on the aftermath of the conflict.

“We demanded an all-party meeting. Though an all-party meeting was held twice, PM Modi was not present at the meetings. Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of the Parliament, but that also did not happen. The BJP is doing politics in the name of Operation Sindoor. However, for us, nation comes first,” he said, asserting that the Opposition has demonstrated solidarity with the government after the Pahalgam attack.