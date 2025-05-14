India-US partnership: Momentary ripple, not fundamental rupture

Few things reflect the changing contours of Indo-Pak diplomacy better than the extraordinary tweets of President Donald Trump claiming credit for “mediating” a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the conflict that had erupted with Indian reprisals, starting May 7, for the terrorist outrage in Pahalgam on April 22.

The tensions between India and Pakistan have long been a focal point in South Asian geopolitics. While Pakistani apologists have attempted to frame India’s actions as aggressive, India’s position is fundamentally defensive: as a status quo power that prefers to focus on its own growth and development in peace, India does not seek conflict, but is compelled to respond to persistent cross-border terrorism.

Through careful diplomatic and strategic decisions, India responded to the Pahalgam attack in a calibrated manner, targeting terrorist bases rather than civilian areas, doing so at night to minimise collateral damage to civilians, and avoiding all Pakistani government and military installations. The signal was clear: India’s operations are not offensive in nature, but precise responses to terrorist activities originating from Pakistan. They were portrayed from the start as a one-off retaliation rather than the opening salvo in a protracted war. This distinction is crucial in establishing India’s intent—defence, rather than escalation.

Pakistan’s response was disproportionate, as befits a revisionist power with territorial ambitions over India’s Jammu and Kashmir, actively sponsoring terrorist activities to destabilise India. Such provocations compel India to adopt a stance of calibrated resilience, ensuring that threats are countered without escalating into full-scale war. When Pakistan indiscriminately shelled Indian civil areas, India shelled back; when it sent swarms of Turkish drones and Chinese missiles against Indian cities and air bases, India responded by attacks on Pakistani military bases. India’s restraint suggested throughout that the responsibility for de-escalation lies squarely with Pakistan—if you hit us, we will hit you back hard; if you stop, we will stop.

It is this asymmetry of approach that the Trump tweets failed to acknowledge. India has continuously expressed its preference for peaceful coexistence, focusing on internal development rather than territorial conflict. Despite numerous provocations, India has exercised patience, demonstrating a willingness to pursue diplomatic resolutions—provided Pakistan dismantles its terrorist infrastructure.