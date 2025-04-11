As Trump alienates allies with US tariffs, China is poised to exploit the gaps

WASHINGTON: As President Donald Trump tries to turn his global trade war into a one-on-one showdown with China, he is finding that he has alienated some key U.S. partners who could boost America's position in a fight between the world's largest and second-largest economies.

For more than a decade, American leaders, including Trump, have tried to reorient U.S. economic policy, security strategy and alliances to confront China's rise. Yet nearly three months into his second term, Trump's "America First" tariffs and budget cutbacks may have provided Beijing its clearest opening yet to escape years of U.S. pressure.

This week, Trump doubled down on China, raising duties on its imports to a staggering 145%, even as he eased off his planned tariffs on much of the world's goods for 90 days in the face of a stock market meltdown. But the whipsaw of economic threats on American allies and partners has already taken a toll, beyond just upending global trade.

As Trump preaches protectionism, China is sending a starkly different message: Its markets will only open wider, and the world can count on China for much-desired stability.

In its own fight for survival, Beijing — the primary target of Trump's tariff wrath — is jostling for a position in the global trade reshuffle to pounce at the U.S. isolationism, exploit its lapses and gain greater influences.

"The world must embrace fairness and reject hegemonism," the Chinese government has declared, in a clear reference to the U.S. It's an apparent call for unity from countries facing high tariffs from the U.S., as its leaders have held talks with their counterparts from the European Union, South Korea, Japan and more.

"As the second largest economy and second largest market for consumer goods, China is committed to opening even wider to the world, no matter how the international situation changes," the Chinese government said in a position statement on U.S. tariffs.