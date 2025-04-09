Xi pledges to strengthen ties with neighbours amid Trump's tariff war with China

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday pledged to strengthen the strategic relationships with neighbouring countries by "appropriately" managing differences and enhancing supply chain ties as the Trump administration escalated the tariff war with Beijing.

In his first public speech after US President Donald Trump's steep global hike of tariffs, especially targeting China with 104 per cent on Chinese exports to America, Xi called for building a community with a shared future with neighbouring countries and striving to open new ground for China's neighbourhood work, state media reported.

Xi made the remarks at the high-level central conference on work related to neighbouring countries.

The two-day conference on Tuesday and Wednesday was attended by top officials from the ruling Communist Party.

In his speech, Xi systematically summarised the achievements and experience of China's neighbourhood work in the new era, scientifically analysed the current situation, and outlined the goals, tasks, ideas and measures for the next phase, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who presided over the meeting, stressed the need to thoroughly implement the spirit of Xi's important speech and earnestly carry out tasks in work related to neighbouring countries.

The conference highlighted that China's vast territory and long borders made its neighbourhood a vital foundation for national development and prosperity, a key front for safeguarding national security, a priority area in the country's overall diplomacy, and a crucial link in building a community with a shared future for humanity, Xinhua report said.

The conference called for viewing neighbouring regions through a global perspective and strengthening the sense of responsibility and mission in advancing China's neighbourhood work.

Trump's additional 50 per cent tariff, taking the overall levies against the Chinese exports to the US to 104 per cent, kicked in on Wednesday.

China vowed to fight to the end if Trump pursued the tariff measures.

However, the country is yet to react to the additional 50 per cent tariffs by the US.