Trump halts global tariff pressure, escalates trade war with China—here’s what we know

US President Donald Trump abruptly suspended tariff increases on most countries for 90 days, sparking a global market rally. But in a sharp escalation with China, he raised duties on Chinese imports to 125%, blaming Beijing for showing a “lack of respect.”

The twin moves reflect Trump’s unpredictable approach to trade—tempering global tensions while doubling down on his feud with Washington’s top economic rival.

After days of market volatility, Wall Street and Asian markets surged following Trump’s announcement of a 90-day halt on tariff increases for nearly all nations. However, just hours after Beijing unveiled retaliatory tariffs of 84% on US goods, Trump raised the stakes against China. Beijing’s countermeasures came into effect on Thursday afternoon (04:01 GMT), further escalating the standoff between the world’s two largest economies.

Meanwhile, Trump denied any policy reversal, telling reporters, “You have to be flexible.” He added, “People were jumping a little bit out of line, they were getting yippy, a little bit afraid,” referencing a sports term for a loss of composure.

The US President cited the “very tricky” state of the US bonds market as a factor in his decision, noting a spike in bond yields during a broader stock sell-off—typically a warning sign as US government debt is seen as a safe haven during uncertainty.

Despite the rising tensions, Trump predicted eventual deals with all countries, including China. “A deal's going to be made with China. A deal's going to be made with every one of them,” he said, though he added that Chinese leaders “don’t quite know how to go about it.”

The US President also said he “can’t imagine” raising tariffs on China beyond current levels.

Bloomberg reported that China’s top leadership was due to meet Thursday to discuss further economic stimulus to counteract the trade war’s growing impact on its already vulnerable economy.