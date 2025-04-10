The week that Trump pushed the global economy to the brink with tariffs—and then pulled back

WASHINGTON: The stock market was soaring and the sun was shining when US President Donald Trump stepped out of the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon. Less than two hours earlier, he had retreated from his plans to increase tariffs on many US trading partners, and investors were rejoicing after bracing for a global economic meltdown.

"You've got the markets seeing your brilliance," Sen. John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, told the president.

Trump agreed. "Nobody's ever heard of it," he declared.

It was a typical bit of hyperbole that, in this case, was true. Even by the standards of Trump's second term, the saga that had played out over the past week left the world struggling to catch its breath.

The president, of his own doing, had single-handedly pushed the global economy to the brink of chaos with new tariffs. The stock market cratered, businesses tore up their plans and foreign leaders prepared for a future without the world's richest nation at the center of international trade.

And then Trump backed down. Seven days after announcing what would have amounted to America's largest tax hike since World War II in an elaborate Rose Garden ceremony, he rolled back most of the tariffs in a surprise post on his social media website.

"I think the word would be flexible," he said later despite days of insisting that he wouldn't bend. "You have to be flexible."