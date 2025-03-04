Trump's long-threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico are now in effect, kicking off trade war

The American president has injected a disorienting volatility into the world economy, leaving it off balance as people wonder what he'll do next.

"It's chaotic, especially compared to the way we saw tariffs rolled out in the first (Trump) administration," said Michael House, co-chair of the international trade practice at the Perkins Coie law firm.

"It's unpredictable. We don't know, in fact, what the president will do.''

Democratic lawmakers were quick to criticize the tariffs, but even some Republican senators raised alarms.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she's "very concerned" about the tariffs going into effect because of her state's proximity to Canada.

"Maine and Canada's economy are integrated," Collins said, explaining that much of the state's lobsters and blueberries are processed in Canada and then sent back to the US.

The world economy is now caught in the fog of what appears to be a trade war. Even after Trump announced Monday that the tariffs were going forward, Canadian officials were still in touch with their US counterparts.

"The dialogue will continue, but we are ready to respond," Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said in Ottawa as he went into a special Cabinet meeting on US-Canada relations.

"There are still discussions taking place."

Shortly after Blair spoke, Trudeau said Canada would put 25% tariffs against $155 billion Canadian ($107 billion US) of American goods, starting with tariffs on $30 billion Canadian ($21 billion US) worth of goods immediately and on the remaining amount on American products in three weeks.

"Our tariffs will remain in place until the US trade action is withdrawn, and should US tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures," Trudeau said.

To resolve the tariffs being imposed Tuesday, the White House would like to see a drop in the seizures of fentanyl inside the United States, not just on the northern and southern borders. Administration officials say that seizures of fentanyl last month in everywhere from Louisiana to New Jersey had ties to foreign cartels.

Damon Pike, technical practice leader for customs and trade services at the tax and consulting firm BDO, suggested that how other countries respond to the tariffs with their own import taxes could escalate the tensions and possibly increase the economic pain points.

"Canada has their list ready," Pike said. "The EU has their list ready. It's going to be tit for tat.''

The Trump administration has suggested that inflation will not be as bad as economists claim, saying that tariffs give a reason for foreign companies to open factories in the United States. On Monday, Trump announced that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the computer chipmaker, would be investing $100 billion in domestic production.

Still, it can take time to relocate factories spread across the world and train workers with the skills they need.

Greg Ahearn, president and CEO of The Toy Association, said the 20% tariffs on Chinese goods will be "crippling" for the toy industry, as nearly 80% of toys sold in the US are made in China.

"There's a sophistication of manufacturing, of the tooling," he said.

"There's a lot of handcrafting that is part of these toys that a lot of people don't understand … the face painting, the face masks, the hair weaving, the hair braiding, the cut and sew for plush to get it to look just so. All of that are very high hands, skilled labor that has been passed through generations in the supply chain that exists with China," he continued.

For a president who has promised quick results, Ahearn added a note of caution about how quickly US factories could match their Chinese rivals.

"That can't be replicated overnight," he said.