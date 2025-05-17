Repatriated BSF constable yet to meet family after return from Pakistan; under evalutation by agencies

NEW DELHI: Border Security Force (BSF) Constable PK Shaw, who was released by Pakistan after three weeks of captivity on May 14, is still not allowed to meet his family, as teams of doctors and central agencies continue his evaluation, officials said on Saturday.

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, Shaw had accidentally crossed the India-Pakistan international border in Ferozepur sector of Punjab during a patrol and was released through the joint check post at Attari as part of a prisoner exchange between the two countries.

The officials said that it was due to prolonged and extensive evaluation of health by doctors and his state of mind by personnel of the central agencies, that Shaw is not allowed to meet outsiders, including his family members.

Senior official, while noting that Shaw is not going to join duty anytime soon, said, “The debriefing by personnel of security and intelligence agencies is still on and till a 360 degree review is made, he will not be allowed to interact with outsiders, as this is part of the procedure.”

Officials from among those involved in the exercise said that Shaw did not bear any external injury, but he shared with authorities that he was “mentally harassed” and questioned at odd hours by security and intelligence personnel of Pakistan.

“In the initial days, he was questioned by different people (seemingly different services) at different locations during which he was blindfolded. By odd hours, he meant he was woken up abruptly at different times and questioned why he had entered their country,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Shaw’s wife Rajni is reported to have said, “I am glad that he is back. They will let us know when we can meet him.”