Assam CM alleges Gaurav Gogoi 'visited Pakistan on ISI invitation'; Congress slams statement as 'worse than atrocious'

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday alleged that Deputy leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi had "visited Pakistan at the invitation of its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)," remarks that drew strong criticism from the party.

“Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan at ISI’s invitation. We have documents to back this claim. He visited Pakistan definitely to receive training. He went there after receiving a letter from the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan. It would have been different had he been invited by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Ministry of Culture or some university,” Sarma alleged.

Later, he took to X claiming, “I reiterate, with full authority and responsibility as the Chief Minister of Assam, that Shri Gaurab Gogoi, Member of Parliament from Assam, visited Pakistan at the invitation of the Ministry of Interior of the Government of Pakistan. He spent several days there. We are enquiring further into the details surrounding this visit and related associations.”