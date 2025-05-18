Bank branch reopens in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-affected Jagargunda after 25 years

RAIPUR: Bank reopens in Jagargunda, a known Maoist epicentre in strife-torn Sukma of south Bastar.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday virtually inaugurated a branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Jagargunda that will extend numerous benefits to nearly 14,000 people, mostly from tribal rural communities inhabiting 12 nearby villages.

The launch of the new branch marks a major step forward in financial inclusion enabling government welfare programmes, access to savings or credits and supporting economic growth in one of the state’s most sensitive regions.

“The opening of the banking branch in Jagargunda is a victory of the basic beliefs of democracy and development over the left-wing extremism. The double-engine government is committed to revitalising Bastar while ensuring that the wave of change reaches every village. The state is swiftly working to enable banking facilities to reach all gram panchayats,” said CM Sai in his address to the gathering from his official residence.