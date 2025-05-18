Bank branch reopens in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-affected Jagargunda after 25 years

RAIPUR: Bank reopens in Jagargunda, a known Maoist epicentre in strife-torn Sukma of south Bastar.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday virtually inaugurated a branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Jagargunda that will extend numerous benefits to nearly 14,000 people, mostly from tribal rural communities inhabiting 12 nearby villages.
The launch of the new branch marks a major step forward in financial inclusion enabling government welfare programmes, access to savings or credits and supporting economic growth in one of the state’s most sensitive regions.
“The opening of the banking branch in Jagargunda is a victory of the basic beliefs of democracy and development over the left-wing extremism. The double-engine government is committed to revitalising Bastar while ensuring that the wave of change reaches every village. The state is swiftly working to enable banking facilities to reach all gram panchayats,” said CM Sai in his address to the gathering from his official residence.
Recently, on April 24 (National Panchayat Day), the state launched Atal Panchayat Digital Seva Kendras in 1,460 gram panchayats, through which rural citizens are now availing digital banking services.
Highlighting the combined impact of security, development, and public trust, the CM emphasised that continuous operations by security forces of both central and state government with a firm resolve are helping Bastar’s villages emerge from the grip of Maoists and join the mainstream of development.
The place had earlier been a branch of a rural bank in 2001, but was targeted by the Maoists in an attempted loot. Now, the very building stands with a new identity as a formal bank.
“When I was a district collector in Dantewada, the region was deeply naxal-affected and officials had to think twice before entering the interior areas. Today the region is witnessing a transformation”, said O P Choudhary, state finance minister, who got his account opened in the bank along with other local residents.
“Now with the local bank branch operational in our area, there will be disbursement from various government schemes and receive funds directly into the accounts”, said the local tribals who are beneficiaries of schemes like tendu leaf bonuses, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, MGNREGA wages and other subsidies.