Champai Soren to launch ‘Jago Adivasi, Jago Jharkhandi’ movement protect tribal identity

RANCHI: Alleging that the JMM-led alliance government has turned a blind eye to the indiscriminate looting of tribal lands, former Chief Miniter Champai Soren has planned the launch of a state-wide movement ‘Jago Adivasi, Jago Jharkhandi’ (Wake up Adivasi, wake up Jharkhandi) June 30 onwards to protect the tribal identity in the state.

Talking to the media persons at his residence on Sunday, Champai Soren said that the state government has deviated from its path, further adding that neither the tribals nor the natives are safe in this state.

Expressing concern over the change of demography due to Bangladeshi influx in the state, Champai Soren said that the government should conduct a thorough investigation of those who are taking advantage by making fake birth certificates.

Champai Soren also alleged that the land of the tribals is being snatched, which has changed the demography as there are many villages, where not a single tribal family is left, which were earlier dominated by tribal families.