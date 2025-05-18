Champai Soren to launch ‘Jago Adivasi, Jago Jharkhandi’ movement protect tribal identity

RANCHI: Alleging that the JMM-led alliance government has turned a blind eye to the indiscriminate looting of tribal lands, former Chief Miniter Champai Soren has planned the launch of a state-wide movement ‘Jago Adivasi, Jago Jharkhandi’ (Wake up Adivasi, wake up Jharkhandi) June 30 onwards to protect the tribal identity in the state.
Talking to the media persons at his residence on Sunday, Champai Soren said that the state government has deviated from its path, further adding that neither the tribals nor the natives are safe in this state.
Expressing concern over the change of demography due to Bangladeshi influx in the state, Champai Soren said that the government should conduct a thorough investigation of those who are taking advantage by making fake birth certificates.
Champai Soren also alleged that the land of the tribals is being snatched, which has changed the demography as there are many villages, where not a single tribal family is left, which were earlier dominated by tribal families.
The land of the tribals is being distributed among others in the entire state and the government is neither watching it, nor able to speak anything on this - it has just become a become a mute spectator.
“Jharkhand state has deviated from the objective with which it was separated from Bihar 25 years back; neither the natives, nor the tribals are safe in this state. The demography of the state has changed, whether it is Ranchi, Gumla, Lohardaga or Kolhan, Santhal Pargana or it is Palamu region,” said Champai Soren.
Therefore, said Soren, he has planned this movement as it is quite clear that the tribal lands are being looted; he can identify those lands if required, he added.
“There are several villages, where not a single tribal family is left, which earlier had hundreds of tribal families. Lands are being looted even in Santhal Pargana, where there is Santhal Paragna Tenancy (SPT) Act to protect the tribal rights,” said the former Chief Minister.
Therefore, ‘andolan’ (movement) is the only way out, he added.
According to Champai Soren, protecting tribal identity is a social issue, not his personal issue. Till 1951, tribals had a religion code, which was abolished by Congress in 1961, and hence, Congress and Rahul Gandhi should apologize for the same, he said.
Expressing concern over future of tribals in the state, Champai Soren demanded that the tribals, who got converted to Christianity, should not be given the benefits of reservation.
Referring to the letter written by the Union Home Ministry on May 2, directing the state government to identify illegal Bangladeshi and Myanmar residents and keep them in holding center after forming a district-wise special task force, so that they could be deported, Champai Soren urged the Hemant Soren-led state government to form a special task force to identify and deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from the state.
He also questioned the state government for failing to form any task force so far even after so many days of receiving the letter.