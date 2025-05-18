India-Pakistan ceasefire to continue: Army official

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan, agreed upon on May 12, will remain in effect, a senior army official confirmed on Sunday.

Addressing speculation that the truce was temporary and set to end, the official said, “There is no expiry date to the cessation of hostilities agreed during the DGMOs’ (Director General of Military Operations) interaction.”

He also added that no fresh talks were scheduled between the DGMOs of the two countries on Sunday.

On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on said that India has just paused its operations on terror sites in Pakistan and will keep closely monitoring the neighbouring country.

"...We have just paused our attacks on the terrorist and military sites of Pakistan," Modi said.

Emphasising that no nuclear threats or blackmailing will be tolerated, Modi stressed that terror attacks in India will have to face a befitting response.

"Terrorist attack on India will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on our terms," he said.