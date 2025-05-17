Why India rejects mediation on Kashmir

This position has been reinforced by a long history of disillusionment with international mediation efforts, particularly those involving the United States. In the early years after independence, India watched warily as the United Nations' involvement appeared to internationalise a matter it regarded as a bilateral concern.

In the 1960s, especially after the Sino-Indian war, India was pressured into talks with Pakistan under US and British mediation. The role of US Ambassador J K Galbraith, who even floated proposals to divide the Kashmir Valley, deeply upset Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, leading to a complete breakdown in talks.

Later, during the 1971 war, the US, under President Richard Nixon and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, openly sided with Pakistan, even deploying the Seventh Fleet to the Bay of Bengal in an act of intimidation toward India. This alignment with Pakistan in a time of regional upheaval—and when India was supporting the liberation of Bangladesh—further entrenched Indian skepticism toward American neutrality.

By the 1990s, attempts to revive international interest in the Kashmir issue only served to reinforce India’s resolve. When U S Assistant Secretary of State Robin Raphel questioned the legality of Kashmir’s accession to India in 1993, India responded with uncharacteristic firmness. According to then Joint Secretary (Americas), now Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, India “read the riot act” to the U S administration and issued a strongly worded protest. This became a defining moment in India’s foreign policy, drawing a clear red line around Kashmir: no outside interference would be tolerated. That line has held firm, even during the most turbulent episodes in India-Pakistan relations. In the Kargil War of 1999, when Pakistani forces crossed the LoC into Indian-held territory, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sought U S intervention. But this time, the United States, under President Bill Clinton, declined to mediate and instead asked Pakistan to withdraw unconditionally. While India welcomed the support, it continued to avoid crediting any resolution to external actors.

Similarly, after the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the United States helped de-escalate tensions, primarily to prevent war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. But even in these cases, India rejected any suggestion of mediation. The US role was tolerated—if not welcomed—only because it occurred quietly, behind the scenes, and did not impose a formal framework for dialogue.

In more recent years, particularly under the Narendra Modi government, India's position has become more pronounced. The official line is that there is no room for negotiation over the status of Jammu and Kashmir. Any talks with Pakistan, if they are to take place at all, will be exclusively on the issue of terrorism and the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This marks a significant shift as the focus for New Delhi now firmly is on cross-border terrorism and national security. The Trump administration tested these boundaries when the President, in his characteristic style, offered to mediate on Kashmir. Despite his claims that India had requested such involvement—a claim India flatly denied—New Delhi responded firmly. Indian officials, including Jaishankar, reiterated that there is no room for third-party involvement.