MJ Akbar returns to global stage as part of Modi government's anti-terror diplomatic mission to Europe

NEW DELHI: In a strategic diplomatic initiative, veteran journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar has been included in a high-level delegation led by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.
The multiparty delegation is set to tour key European nations to expose Pakistan’s alleged continued support for terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and the launch of India’s counter-terrorism initiative, Operation Sindoor.
Akbar’s return to the political stage, after a period marked by controversy and withdrawal from public life, signals a calculated move by the government.
Sources indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a pivotal role in his selection, suggesting a potential political resurgence for the former Minister of State for External Affairs.
“Akbar is our Akbar. His inclusion is a message not just to Pakistan, but to the world,” said a senior BJP strategist, alluding to the journalist’s history of hard-hitting commentary on terrorism and Pakistan’s geopolitical posture.
The delegation, led by BJP senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, will include Dr. Daggubati Purandeshwari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Dr. Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.
They will visit the UK, Italy, Germany, France, the European Union, and Denmark, all countries that maintain strong diplomatic ties with New Delhi.
Akbar’s global stature as a scholar and author, especially of Tinderbox: The Past and Future of Pakistan, positions him as a key voice to advocate India’s stance against cross-border terrorism.
His writings argue that Pakistan’s creation was rooted in violence and ideological insecurity, often highlighting the fragility of its state structure in contrast with India’s democratic resilience.
A senior official remarked, “Akbar’s writings have historically rattled Pakistan’s narrative. His inclusion reflects India’s intent to mount an intellectual offensive alongside diplomatic engagement.”
Recent posts by Akbar on platform X further reinforce his nationalist stance. In one, he wrote: “Pakistan invented modern terrorism in the post-World War II era and is now facing the consequences.”
In another article for Open Magazine, he asserted, “Partition got traction only after engineered communal violence,” suggesting that Pakistan’s foundational ideology was based on conflict.
Akbar also praised PM Modi's decisive approach to terrorism. In a recent commentary, he wrote: “PM Modi has earned a proud place in history because he knew when to launch military operations against terrorism. He established a new doctrine: terrorism is war.”
Meanwhile, the Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI), strongly protested the inclusion of MJ Akbar, noting that he has been accused by at least 20 women, most of them journalists, of sexual harassment and that he lost a defamation case filed against one of the survivors.
"These allegations are detailed, and have been widely reported and acknowledged... The in that (defemation) case in February 2021 was hailed as a landmark for women’s rights and workplace safety in India." the organisation said in a statement.
"We believe his presence in the delegation undermines the values India seeks to project abroad," it added.
Operation Sindoor, launched after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed several civilian lives, is India’s latest strategic response to cross-border terrorism.
Despite past controversies, Akbar remains a respected voice in diplomatic and intellectual circles, one that the Modi government seems keen to leverage once more on the global stage.