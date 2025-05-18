MJ Akbar returns to global stage as part of Modi government's anti-terror diplomatic mission to Europe

NEW DELHI: In a strategic diplomatic initiative, veteran journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar has been included in a high-level delegation led by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

The multiparty delegation is set to tour key European nations to expose Pakistan’s alleged continued support for terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and the launch of India’s counter-terrorism initiative, Operation Sindoor.

Akbar’s return to the political stage, after a period marked by controversy and withdrawal from public life, signals a calculated move by the government.

Sources indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a pivotal role in his selection, suggesting a potential political resurgence for the former Minister of State for External Affairs.

“Akbar is our Akbar. His inclusion is a message not just to Pakistan, but to the world,” said a senior BJP strategist, alluding to the journalist’s history of hard-hitting commentary on terrorism and Pakistan’s geopolitical posture.

The delegation, led by BJP senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, will include Dr. Daggubati Purandeshwari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Dr. Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

They will visit the UK, Italy, Germany, France, the European Union, and Denmark, all countries that maintain strong diplomatic ties with New Delhi.