'Party nominations must prevail, Congress will take a final call,' Salman Khurshid being part of global delegation

NEW DELHI: A day after the Centre named him as a member of one of seven multi-party delegations for global outreach, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that the party must take a final call on his participation in the delegation that will travel to key countries to present India’s position on terrorism. Incidentally, the Congress did not recommend Khurshid’s name to be part of the delegation.

The Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Saturday night released a list of 59 MPs who will represent India globally on the issue of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the former External Affairs Minister said that some miscommunication needs to be sorted out, and the government must follow the party’s decision.

“I'm yet to be part of the delegation. Though the government has announced my name, the decision is still hanging in the air because my party has to take a call. We have said that the government must follow the party's call. We can't have two sets of nominations, one by the government, one by the party,” he said.

A political row erupted on Saturday after the Congress launched a scathing attack on the government for rejecting the three names suggested by the party for the multi-party delegation.