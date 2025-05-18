Prashant Kishor denied entry into Bihar CM Nitish's hometown to launch signature campaign

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was stopped by police when he tried to launch his party’s signature campaign from Kalyan Bigha in Nalanda district, the native village of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, on Sunday.

Kishor had a verbal duel with sub-divisional officer, who was heading the team. “Do I need your permission to enter the village? How can you prevent me from entering the village? If you don’t allow me, you have to give it in wring,” Prashant Kishor told the sub-divisional officer.

He asserted that he was not violating law. “Is there any law-and-order issue at the village? People accompanying me are law abiding citizens. Some of them are more qualified than you,” Kishor said, adding that if you give in writing the reason for preventing me, you will lose your job.