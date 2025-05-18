PSLV-C61 mission could not be accomplished due to third stage pressure issue: ISRO

SRIHARIKOTA: In a setback for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), its 101st mission from here an earth observation satellite onboard the agency's trusted PSLV rocket, could not be accomplished on Sunday following a pressure issue in the third stage of the launch vehicle, the space agency said.

A few minutes after the launch, its chairman V Narayanan came to arena to announce, “During the functioning of the third stage, some observations were made. Mission not accomplished.”

"Today we targeted the 101st launch from Sriharikota, the PSLV-C61 EOS-09 mission. The PSLV is a four-stage vehicle and up to the second stage, the performance was normal. The third stage motor started perfectly but during the functioning of the third stage we are seeing an observation and the mission could not be accomplished," Narayanan said.

This has come as a big blow for the Indian space sector which was launching the earth observatory satellite (EOS-09) as a part of its 101st mission. Not wanting to divulge further details, Narayanan told The New Indian Express, “We are discussing the situation and we will get back.”