SC to hear Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah’s plea on Monday; BJP keeps close watch

BHOPAL: As the Supreme Court is set to hear Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vijay Shah’s plea challenging the May 14 MP High Court order on Monday, which led to a FIR being registered against him for the veiled “sister of terrorists” remark against Colonel Sofia Qureshi, the ruling BJP circles in the state are keeping a keen eye on the top court’s hearing’s outcome as it may well decide his ministerial fate.

Amid the mounting demand for the tribal affairs minister’s dismissal from the government by the opposition parties, the ruling party is keenly eyeing the Monday’s apex court hearing outcome, particularly as 62-year-old Shah’s inability to get relief from the SC, might make his political case weak before the party leadership.

“Immediately after the HC ordered on May 14 to register a case against Shah, followed by the lodging of the case at Indore’s Manpur police station, efforts were made by the state party leadership to convince him to step down. He, however, was defiant saying that though his statements made at the May 12 event in Mhow (Indore) were misinterpreted and presented in a wrong manner, still he had apologized multiple times for it. He also contended that he was challenging the MP HC order in the SC, owing to which he won’t step down,” a senior state BJP organization’s functionary told TNIE on Sunday.

“We’re keenly eyeing what happens in SC on Monday, even the CM has made it clear that every court order will be complied with in totality, which makes things clear for politically wise people,” the BJP leader added.