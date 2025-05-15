'What kind of statements are you making?': SC asks MP minister Vijay Shah on remarks against Col Qureshi

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks targeting Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media on Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.
Coming down heavily on Madhya Pradesh BJP Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his alleged and “irresponsible” comments, the Supreme Court observed that a person holding a constitutional post must exercise restraint, especially during sensitive national operations like Operation Sindoor.
“What kind of statement you (Shah) are making? Such a person holding a constitutional office should be responsible. When this country is going through such a situation (Operation Sindoor). He has to know what he is saying. Just because you are a minister…,” remarked a two-judge bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and comprising Justice Augustine George Masih.
The top court termed Shah’s remarks as “unacceptable and insensitive,” with CJI Gavai stating, “You should show some sense of sensibility. Go and apologise in the High Court.”
The controversy erupted after a video clip of Shah’s speech targeting Colonel Qureshi went viral on social media. Colonel Qureshi had recently briefed the media on Operation Sindoor, a military operation being conducted against Pakistan.
In his clarification, Shah claimed that his comments had been taken out of context and were actually meant to praise Colonel Qureshi’s bravery.
Lawyer Vibha Makhija, appearing for Shah, mentioned the matter before the bench and said the minister’s comments had been overhyped by the media and that he had already issued an apology.
She sought a hearing on Shah’s petition challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s directive to register an FIR against him. “Media has overhyped his statement,” Makhija argued.
The Supreme Court, while agreeing to hear Shah’s plea on Friday, 16 May, declined to grant any immediate stay on the FIR. “We will hear it tomorrow. You know who you are. We know nothing will happen. Just because you are a minister,” the bench remarked.
Shah had moved the top court seeking a stay on the High Court’s 14 May order, which directed the police to register an FIR under Sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for his comments against Colonel Qureshi.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of Shah’s statements and made a strong objection, ordering immediate police action.
A division bench comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Anuradha Shukla observed that Shah’s statement “prima facie has the propensity to cause disharmony and feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will between members of the Muslim faith and others.”
The High Court further directed the Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh to comply with the order and register the FIR without delay. It warned that failure to do so by Wednesday evening would result in the court contemplating contempt proceedings against the DGP.
Following the High Court’s order, an FIR was registered against Shah. The court also directed the Advocate General’s Office to transmit the order to the DGP’s Office to ensure immediate compliance.
In response to the developments, the Office of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued a post on X stating: “Following the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Chief Minister has given instructions to take action regarding the statement of Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah.”
