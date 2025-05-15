'What kind of statements are you making?': SC asks MP minister Vijay Shah on remarks against Col Qureshi

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks targeting Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media on Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

Coming down heavily on Madhya Pradesh BJP Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his alleged and “irresponsible” comments, the Supreme Court observed that a person holding a constitutional post must exercise restraint, especially during sensitive national operations like Operation Sindoor.

“What kind of statement you (Shah) are making? Such a person holding a constitutional office should be responsible. When this country is going through such a situation (Operation Sindoor). He has to know what he is saying. Just because you are a minister…,” remarked a two-judge bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and comprising Justice Augustine George Masih.

The top court termed Shah’s remarks as “unacceptable and insensitive,” with CJI Gavai stating, “You should show some sense of sensibility. Go and apologise in the High Court.”

The controversy erupted after a video clip of Shah’s speech targeting Colonel Qureshi went viral on social media. Colonel Qureshi had recently briefed the media on Operation Sindoor, a military operation being conducted against Pakistan.