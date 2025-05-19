Ashoka University professor continues to face backlash over Operation Sindoor remarks; BJP calls it divisive, ill-timed

LUCKNOW: Ashoka University’s Associate Professor, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, recently faced criticism from the government and various quarters, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over a social media post concerning Operation Sindoor.

While Khan claimed that his post was meant to appreciate the armed forces for choosing Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh to lead a press conference, many in the government and BJP sources perceived the post differently.

According to those sources, Khan’s remarks were viewed not as a show of support for India but rather as a critique suggesting that the government should pursue non-military responses to acts of terrorism. His use of the term “optic” in reference to the two women officers briefing the media on Operation Sindoor was especially criticised, with sources alleging that it revealed a questionable intent.

In a lengthy post, Ali had written “The optics of two women soldiers presenting their findings is importantly but optics must translate to reality on the ground otherwise it is just hypocracy.”

Speaking to this newspaper, senior BJP and government officials stated that the use of the words “optics” and “hypocracy” in reference to two female officers was inappropriate and appeared to cast aspersions. Ali had also written in his post that, for him “the press conference was just a fleeting glimpse, an illusion and allusion perhaps, to an India that defied the logic on which Pakistan was built.”