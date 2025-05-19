Ashoka University professor held for 'thoughtful' post, his other mistake is his name: Congress slams BJP

NEW DELHI: An academic's arrest for a "thoughtful" post against violence and BJP ministers facing no action for "demeaning" the armed forces has brought to the fore the Narendra Modi government's "double standards", the Congress said on Sunday.

The opposition party's scathing remarks came after the Haryana Police arrested Ashoka University's head of the political science department Ali Khan Mahmudabad over his Operation Sindoor remarks.

"His only mistake is that he wrote this post. His other mistake is his name," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said.

"This is the state of New India under the Modi government".

Mahmudabad was arrested on Sunday after two FIRs were lodged on stringent charges, including endangering sovereignty and integrity, for his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor.

One of his lawyers, Kapil Balyan, said the associate professor was produced before a court on Sunday evening and was remanded in police custody for two days in a case registered on a complaint from the Haryana State Commission for Women late Saturday night.