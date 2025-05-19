Bhopal Diary | MP ministers under New Delhi scrutiny

64 cops promoted over success against Maoists

As many as 64 cops who were part of highly successful anti-Maoist operations of state police between July 2024 and April 2025 were granted out-of-turn promotions at the special promotion decoration ceremony held in Balaghat district recently. The ceremony was graced by CM Mohan Yadav and state DGP Kailash Makwana. The officials rewarded with promotions out of the blue belong to the district police force, the special anti-Maoists operations Hawk Force and the special armed force. The promotions were granted in connection with the elimination of seven hardcore and wanted operatives and the arrest of an equally dreaded Naxal leader.

Twin deaths leave MP political circles grieving

The sudden demise of a popular state BJP face and a senior journalist has sent shockwaves across various quarters in MP. While former Congress man and one of BJP’s most active state spokespersons 58-year-old Narendra Saluja died in Indore on May 1 following a heart attack, senior PTI correspondent, 56-year-old Anil Dube died from a brain stroke and multiple heart attacks in Bhopal on Tuesday. Known for their work ethics and jovial nature, the sudden departure of Satuja and Dube less than a fortnight apart, have left state political circles grieving, while expressing shock over the possible health reasons behind the sudden deaths of such active individuals.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com