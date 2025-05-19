Bird flu scare deepens at Kanpur zoo as more animals fall ill; samples sent to NIHSAD for test

LUCKNOW: Following the death of a lion, a duck, and a peacock from avian flu at Kanpur zoo last week, around a dozen more animals, including two tigresses, three leopards, and a blackbuck, have fallen ill, showing altered behaviour and refusing food and water.

Both the tigresses, Pushpa and Adya, have been quarantined in separate enclosures and the Kanpur Zoo has been put on high alert. Animals in each enclosure are being monitored and checked every two hours.

While the lion Pataudi was transported from Gorakhpur zoo in critical condition on May 11, the free-ranging peacock, was based in Kanpur zoo. As per the Kanpur Zoo authorities, the deteriorating condition of more animals exhibiting symptoms of illness has raised concern.

According to Zoo director Shraddha Yadav, samples of about a dozen animals were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, along with water samples from the zoo’s water bodies.”

“The samples from (another) tigress and leopards were sent to Bhopal for analysis on Monday,” she added.

The affected animals were kept in the hospital area where Pataudi was treated before his death. As a precautionary measure, the zoo authorities have decided to collect random samples from all animals, both caged and free-ranging. In addition, blood samples are being collected from staff members who may have been exposed.

The zoo’s four veterinarians have been staying put on premises for continuous monitoring and immediate treatment of animals displaying signs of illness.

Kanpur district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh stated that the administration was working in tandem with zoo authorities.