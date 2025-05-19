Operation Sindoor: CDS, Army chief visit military bases to boost morale of personnel

NEW DELHI: Continuing with the high profile visits of the top political leadership and the top brass of the Armed Forces after the Operation Sindoor, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and General Upendra Dwivedi visited different military bases and the command headquarters on Monday.
The Prime Minister and Defence Minister have already visited the bases and the headquarters of the military formations.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said the visit was to boost the morale of the Armed Forces, "The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan paid a visit to the strategically important Suratgarh Military Station and Naliya Air Force Station on Monday."
CDS interacted with the troops, emphasising the importance of operational readiness and resilience in the face of evolving security challenges, MoD said. He commended the operational preparedness and high morale of the personnel and expressed confidence in their ability to respond effectively to future threats.
CDS was accompanied by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander South Western Command and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command.
The visit was marked by a spirit of pride in recognition of the exemplary courage displayed by soldiers during Operation Sindoor.
Operation Sindoor was launched to destroy the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The response was in retaliation to the killing of 26 civilians in a terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22.
He was apprised of the latest and robust Air Defence systems deployed in the operation. General Chauhan also held strategic discussions with senior military commanders during the visit.
During his address, the CDS praised the inter service synergy. General Chauhan also extended his appreciation to the local civil administration for their support, underlining the importance of military - civil synergy in such critical situations.
General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), on Monday visited Longewala in the forward areas of the Konark Corps in the desert sector to congratulate the troops for their exemplary role during Operation Sindoor and to review the joint actions undertaken in coordination with the Indian Air Force and the Border Security Force.
As per the Indian Army, the desert stretches from Jaisalmer to the Kutch region witnessed a swift and coordinated operational response from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and BSF.
The Army said, "These joint actions not only blunted enemy intent but also established a new normal in maintaining operational dominance along the western front."
"As part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army undertook rapid deployment of surveillance assets and air defence systems, in close coordination with the IAF and BSF. The calibrated positioning of weapon systems and other operational enablers, aligned with civil administration support, ensured effective area domination and neutralisation of potential threats," Army added
During his interaction with soldiers of the Konark Corps, the Army Chief let out a spirited "Shabash!" acknowledging their valour, unwavering commitment, and determination in defending the International Boundary.
He praised the troops for their vigilant actions, including the successful neutralisation of enemy drone incursions, which effectively prevented any misadventure by the adversary in the desert theatre.
General Dwivedi also commended the commanders and units for their professionalism, high morale, and integrated execution of operational plans.
He highlighted the Army's tradition of honour and its unflinching readiness to meet future challenges with decisive force, reaffirming the Indian Army's commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and ensuring high operational preparedness amidst a dynamic security environment.
Appreciating the fortitude of men and women serving in the harsh desert terrain amid peak summer conditions, the Army Chief conveyed his and the Nation's admiration for their unrelenting service in defence of national objectives.