Operation Sindoor: CDS, Army chief visit military bases to boost morale of personnel

NEW DELHI: Continuing with the high profile visits of the top political leadership and the top brass of the Armed Forces after the Operation Sindoor, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and General Upendra Dwivedi visited different military bases and the command headquarters on Monday.

The Prime Minister and Defence Minister have already visited the bases and the headquarters of the military formations.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said the visit was to boost the morale of the Armed Forces, "The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan paid a visit to the strategically important Suratgarh Military Station and Naliya Air Force Station on Monday."

CDS interacted with the troops, emphasising the importance of operational readiness and resilience in the face of evolving security challenges, MoD said. He commended the operational preparedness and high morale of the personnel and expressed confidence in their ability to respond effectively to future threats.

CDS was accompanied by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander South Western Command and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command.

The visit was marked by a spirit of pride in recognition of the exemplary courage displayed by soldiers during Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was launched to destroy the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The response was in retaliation to the killing of 26 civilians in a terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22.

He was apprised of the latest and robust Air Defence systems deployed in the operation. General Chauhan also held strategic discussions with senior military commanders during the visit.