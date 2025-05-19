Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on EAM Jaishankar, questions aircraft losses after alleged tip-off to Pakistan

Stepping up attack on the Modi government, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi on Monday repeated his question to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on his silence on why he informed Pakistan about targeting terror infrastructure as part of Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “EAM Jaishankar’s silence on ‘informing’ Pakistan isn’t just telling — it is damning. So I’ll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves to know,” wrote Gandhi.

The former Congress President was referring to a video clip of Jaishankar in which he said, “At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan”.

Jaishankar can be heard saying in the video, “At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan, saying, ‘We are striking at terrorist infrastructure and we are not striking at the military.'” “So the military has the option of standing out and not interfering in this process. They chose not to take that good advice,” the minister can be heard saying in the clip.

Last week also, Gandhi slammed the government for ‘informing’ Pakistan about targeting terror infrastructure as part of Operation Sindoor, saying it was a crime and asking who had authorised it.