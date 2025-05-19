Sambhal mosque row: Allahabad HC junks Masjid committee plea against survey

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed a plea of the Masjid committee against the survey ordered by a Sambhal court in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute.

The court said the order to appoint a court commissioner and the suit were maintainable.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal had previously reserved its order on the matter after hearing counsel for the Masjid committee and plaintiff Hari Shanker Jain suit and the counsel for Archeological Survey of India.

The Committee of Management, Shahi Jama Masjid, moved the high court challenging the suit and the Sambhal court order which directed the survey through an advocate commissioner.