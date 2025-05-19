Three Congress MPs join India’s multi-party delegation despite exclusion from official party list

CHANDIGARH: Three of the four Congress MPs named by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), but excluded from the party's official list for Operation Sindoor’s global outreach, have confirmed their participation in the government-led tour.

Among them, Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib and Manish Tewari from Chandigarh have confirmed their participation. Amar Singh is the latest to confirm, saying he would be part of a delegation visiting European countries.

"What Pakistan has been doing in Punjab, who knows better than the people of the state and us," he told this newspaper, adding that the MEA is scheduled to brief the MPs on May 23.

Manish Tewari confirmed his participation earlier, posting on X: "A song from the movie Akraman (1975) sung by Kishore Kumar for Rajesh Khanna shows us how to answer the call of the nation – ‘Dekho veer jawaanon apne khoon pe yeh ilzaam na aaye, Maa na kahe ke mere bete waqt pada to kaam na aaye.’”