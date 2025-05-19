YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Instagram blocked amid espionage probe

CHANDIGARH: The Instagram account of Hisar-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been blocked, as she is allegedly involved in espionage activities for Pakistan. Police claim she travelled to various locations in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year, prior to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 tourists were killed. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to interrogate her soon regarding possible terror links.

In a widening espionage probe, Punjab Police today arrested two individuals from Gurdaspur for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Over the past three weeks, 12 people have been arrested across Haryana and Punjab for allegedly working for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Sources revealed that Jyoti is currently in five-day police custody with Hisar Police, following the registration of a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Official Secrets Act. She is alleged to have travelled to several strategically important locations such as Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Dal Lake, and Pangong Lake, which is near the Line of Actual Control (LoAC) with China before the Pahalgam attack. Her YouTube videos confirm her visits to these places, both last year and again on 5 January this year, raising alarms among intelligence agencies. She had reportedly been under surveillance since then.